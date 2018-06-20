L&T MF seeks SEBI nod for open-ended equity scheme investing in 30 stocks

L&T Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's consent to launch L&T Focused Equity Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in a maximum of 30 large, mid and small-cap stocks, according to the draft offer document on the regulator's website.

The scheme will deploy up to 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related securities, while the remaining will be invested in debt and money market instruments.

It also has the provision to invest up to 10 percent in units of REITs (real estate investment trusts and InvITs (infrastructure investment trusts)

Other features:

Regular and directGrowth and dividendRs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter1 percent if redeemed within one year from the date of allotmentNifty 500 TRI IndexHarshal Joshi