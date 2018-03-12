App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 12, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T JV bags Rs 442 cr order for supply of forgings for nuclear steam generators

" L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), has received an order worth Rs 442 crore from NPCIL to supply forgings for steam generators," L&T said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Larsen & Toubro today said its joint venture with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), had received Rs 442 crore order for supply of forgings for nuclear steam generators.

" L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), has received an order worth Rs 442 crore from NPCIL to supply forgings for steam generators," L&T said in a BSE filing.

These forgings will be used in the manufacturing of the critical equipment for six new indigenous pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs), it added.

Shares of L&T were trading 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 1,304 on BSE.

