L&T JV bags Rs 442 cr order for supply of forgings for nuclear steam generators

" L&T Special Steels and Heavy Forgings Pvt Ltd, a joint venture of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), has received an order worth Rs 442 crore from NPCIL to supply forgings for steam generators," L&T said in a BSE filing.

These forgings will be used in the manufacturing of the critical equipment for six new indigenous pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs), it added.

Shares of L&T were trading 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 1,304 on BSE.