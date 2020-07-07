L&T Infrastructure Finance gets $100 million loan from AIIB

L&T Infrastructure Finance Company (LTIF), the wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings, has received the first tranche of $50 million of the total $100 million ECB loan from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a multilateral development bank that invests in sustainable infrastructure, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

This is AIIB’s first loan to a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India.

The loan proceeds will be used to on-lend to large and mid-scale wind and solar power infrastructure projects in India, the company said. The proposed financing supports AIIB's Sustainable Energy for Asia Strategy and Strategy on Mobilizing Private Capital for Infrastructure, the release said.

L&T Infrastructure Finance is a leading arranger and financier of renewable energy in India.