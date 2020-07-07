App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Infrastructure Finance gets $100 million loan from AIIB

This is AIIB’s first loan to a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
L&T Infrastructure Finance Company (LTIF), the wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings, has received the first tranche of $50 million of the total $100 million ECB loan from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a multilateral development bank that invests in sustainable infrastructure, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

The loan proceeds will be used to on-lend to large and mid-scale wind and solar power infrastructure projects in India, the company said. The proposed financing supports AIIB's Sustainable Energy for Asia Strategy and Strategy on Mobilizing Private Capital for Infrastructure, the release said.

L&T Infrastructure Finance is a leading arranger and financier of renewable energy in India.
First Published on Jul 7, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #L&T Infrastructure Finance

