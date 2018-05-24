App
May 24, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Infotech shares jump nearly 6% after Q4 results

Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Infotech today surged nearly 6 percent after the company said its consolidated net profit rose by 13.7 percent in the March quarter of 2017-18.

Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Infotech today surged nearly 6 percent after the company said its consolidated net profit rose by 13.7 percent in the March quarter of 2017-18. The stock jumped 5.85 percent to close at Rs 1,684.35 on BSE. Intra-day, it soared 6.51 percent to Rs 1,695.

On NSE, shares of the company went up by 5.71 percent to close at Rs 1,685.65.

IT services company Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Infotech yesterday said its consolidated net profit rose by 13.7 percent to Rs 289.4 crore in the March quarter of 2017-18.

This is against a net profit of Rs 254.5 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenues from operations increased 19.3 percent to Rs 2,001.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 1,677.2 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

In dollar terms, its revenue stood at USD 309 million in the March quarter, up 21.6 percent year-on-year.

