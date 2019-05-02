L&T Infotech Q4 profit grows 31% YoY to Rs 378.5 crore

L&T Infotech reported 30.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter to Rs 378.5 crore. Net profit in March quarter last year was Rs 289.4 crore.

Consolidated revenue grew 24.2 percent to Rs 2,486 crore for the final quarter of FY19 from Rs 2,001.2 crore for the comparable quarter last year.

For the full year ended March 2019, the company’s net profit grew 36.2 percent to Rs 1,515.5 crore from Rs 1,112.4 crore last fiscal. The revenue for the fiscal was Rs 9,445.8 crore, up 29.2 percent compared to the last fiscal.

Banking and financial services and insurance is the largest revenue generator for the company with the revenue at Rs 1,130.5 crore followed by manufacturing, hi-tech and CPG, retail and pharma.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, said in a press release, “We are happy to deliver a strong 21 percent YoY revenue growth in a rapidly changing industry environment. Our sharp focus on amplifying business outcomes for our clients is resonating well and enabling us to win consistently.”

“We are also pleased to announce two large deals in Q4 with cumulative net-new TCV in excess of US$100 million. We remain focused on building differentiated capabilities and helping our customers with their digital transformation,” he added.