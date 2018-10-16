App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Infotech, PTC unveil IoT center of excellence in Bengaluru

"The CoE will focus specifically on Industry 4.0 solutions in Manufacturing and Oil & Gas sectors," Larsen & Toubro Infotech said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services company Larsen & Toubro Infotech on Tuesday said it has launched a centre of excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, in alliance with US-based PTC Inc, that will design, build and showcase solutions for smart and connected enterprises.

"The CoE will focus specifically on Industry 4.0 solutions in Manufacturing and Oil & Gas sectors," Larsen & Toubro Infotech said in a statement.

"Our collaboration with PTC offers enterprises pursuing Industry 4.0 transformation the chance to gain privileged access to hi-tech innovations to help them accelerate their digital adoption journey," said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President Sales, and Executive Board Member, LTI.

The CoE will showcase the possibilities of transformative technologies to global customers, featuring Industrial IoT solutions developed on PTC's ThingWorxa platform, the statement said.

related news

ThingWorx is an industrial IoT platform for driving industrial innovation.

LTI plans to deploy reusable IoT assets from its real-world experience in implementing enterprise-scale digital transformation solutions for global customers like L&T Construction and other global industrial manufacturing enterprises, the statement added.

According to Michael DiTullio, EVP, Sales and Marketing, PTC, companies are investing significant resources to transform their businesses as having clear direction and the right technologies is critical for success.

"We are pleased to partner with LTI on this CoE to help accelerate these transformations and help companies achieve value through connected products more quickly," DiTullio added.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 12:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro Infotech #PTC Inc

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.