Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering consortium bags two orders from Saudi Aramco

This is the fifth award for the consortium and provides for significant pipeline projects for the firms, the company said.

PTI
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Hydrocarbon Engineering on Tuesday said that it has, in consortium with Subsea 7, has bagged two projects from the world's largest oil company Saudi Aramco. The company, however, did not share the value of the contracts.

"The award (of projects) consists of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of three oil production deck manifolds and subsea pipelines in Zuluf and Berri fields of Saudi Aramco," L&T said in a BSE filing.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro.

This is the fifth award for the consortium and provides for significant pipeline projects for the firms, the company said.

"At present, there are four offshore contracts under execution by the consortium for Saudi Aramco under the long-term agreement," it added.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.41 per cent higher Rs 1,339.45 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Business #Larsen & Toubro #Market news

