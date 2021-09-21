MARKET NEWS

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags 'significant' orders

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the 'significant' category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

PTI
September 21, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said one of its wholly-owned arm has bagged two orders in the construction services segment — one each from GAIL India and Air Products Middle East Industrial Gases LLC.

"L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd (LTHE)… has bagged two orders in the construction services segment – one each from GAIL India and Air Products Middle East Industrial Gases LLC,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro.

The first order is for GAIL India’s Mumbai-Nagpur Pipeline, under which the company will be responsible for laying steel gas pipeline-section 1 of Part A and construction of terminals along with associated facilities, the filing said.

The pipeline project, due to be laid alongside the upcoming Mumbai-Nagpur super communication expressway, has a schedule of 14 months, the filing said.

LTHE’s second order comes from Air Products Middle East Industrial Gases LLC for its Industrial Gas Hub (IGH) Network project at Jubail, KSA.

Under the contract, the company will construct a steam methane reformer to produce hydrogen, an air separation unit to produce oxygen and nitrogen, and hydrogen pressure swing adsorption units.

The overall duration of the project is 22 months, it said.

Both the contracts were secured by LTHE’s construction services business which offers turnkey construction of refinery, petrochemical, chemical and fertiliser projects, gas gathering stations and specialises in oil a gas terminals and field development including storage tanks and underground cavern storage systems for LPG, and cross-country hydrocarbon pipelines.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Sep 21, 2021 12:05 pm

