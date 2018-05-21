App
May 21, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags orders for setting up two fertilizer plants

PTI @moneycontrolcom

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of... Larsen & Toubro Ltd, in consortium with TechnipFMC, has won two significant orders from Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Ltd (HURL), a joint venture company of IOCL, NTPC, CIL, FCIL and HFCL," Larsen and Toubro (L&T) said in a BSE filing.

The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts are for setting up two fertilizer plants at Barauni (Bihar) and Sindri (Jharkhand).

LTHE's scope of work, worth in excess of Rs 3,800 crore, consists of two 2,200 TPD Ammonia plants, it added.

Both the projects shall be executed concurrently.

Shares of Larsen and Toubro were trading 0.84 percent up at Rs 1,327.15 on the BSE.

