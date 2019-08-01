App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 10:53 PM IST

L&T gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 4,000 crore via securities

The proposal to fundraising was approved by the requisite majority of shareholders at its annual general meeting held on August 1, 2019, according to a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro August 1 said it has got shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore or $600 million by issuance of different modes of securities.

The proposal to fundraising was approved by the requisite majority of shareholders at its annual general meeting held on August 1, 2019, according to a BSE filing.

The company has proposed to raise funds through issue of convertible bonds and/or equity shares through depository receipts and including by way of qualified institutional placement to qualified institutional buyers for an amount not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore or USD 600 million.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 10:30 pm

