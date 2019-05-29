App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Finance to raise up to Rs 100 cr by issuing securities

Representative image
L&T Finance Holdings May 29 said it will raise up to Rs 100 crore by issuing compulsorily redeemable securities on private placement basis. The company's committee of directors has approved an offer for issuing up to 1 crore cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares (CRPS) to raise up to Rs 100 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

L&T Finance said the CRPS will carry dividend of 7.95 per cent per annum payable annually.

The tenure of the securities is 3 years and 6 months.

"In the event of a default in the payment of the dividend/principal on the due date, an additional dividend amount will be payable at the rate of 2 per cent per annum over the dividend rate by the company for the defaulting period," L&T Finance said.

Stock of the company closed 1.64 per cent up at Rs 133 on BSE.
First Published on May 29, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Business #L&T Finance Holdings

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

