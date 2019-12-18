L&T Finance raises Rs 300 cr via non-convertible preference shares

L&T Finance Holdings has issued non-convertible preference shares on a private placement basis to raise up to Rs 300 crore.

The company has issued up to 30,000,000 cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares of Rs 100 face value aggregating up to Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis, L&T Finance Holdings said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The preference shares carry dividend rate of 7.50 per cent per annum payable annually.