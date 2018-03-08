App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 08, 2018 01:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Finance raises Rs 2,000 cr from L&T

L&T Finance Holdings said the capital infused by the promoter will help fund the growth of its focused lending businesses -- rural finance, housing finance and wholesale finance, and further strengthen the capital adequacy of the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

L&T Finance Holdings has raised almost Rs 2,000 crore from preferential allotment of shares to its promoter Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

L&T Finance Holdings said the capital infused by the promoter will help fund the growth of its focused lending businesses -- rural finance, housing finance and wholesale finance, and further strengthen the capital adequacy of the company.

"The company has today completed the preferential allotment to Larsen & Toubro Ltd of 10.78 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at the issue price of Rs 185.51 per share," L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH) said in a BSE filing.

"Through this issue, the promoter has infused additional capital amounting to Rs 1999.99 crore demonstrating their belief and commitment to the LTFH growth story," it added.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings were trading 0.70 per cent down at Rs 156.60 on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #L&T Finance Holdings #Larsen & Toubro

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC