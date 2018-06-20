L&T Finance increase rural focus, opens 1,000th meeting center

As part of its increased rural focus, L&T Finance Holdings today opened the 1000th meeting center in Kolkata for its micro-loans business.

The company has also launched an app that will enable seamless customer on-boarding by providing instant loan sanctioning for micro-loans, which as of March 2018 stood at Rs 7,549 crore with a customer base of about 38.2 lakh women across 57,500 villages.

Sunil Prabhune, chief executive for rural finance and chief human resources officer at the company said, over 30 per cent of the total disbursements of Rs 7214 crore in FY18 was added by the new meeting centers launched during that period. In line with our strategy of reaching out to hitherto unbanked customers, we are continuously increasing our footprint in new geographies, he added.