L&T Finance Holdings raises Rs 2,998 crore through rights issue

The non-banking finance company is present in businesses, including rural finance, housing finance, infrastructure finance and investment management.

PTI
February 16, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
Representative photo

Representative photo

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (LTFH) on Tuesday said it has closed its rights issue and has raised over Rs 2,998 crore.

LTFH has closed its rights issue to raise Rs 2,998.61 crore. The rights issue was oversubscribed by approximately 15 percent, it said in a release.

The non-banking finance company is present in businesses, including rural finance, housing finance, infrastructure finance and investment management.

The allotment of shares will take place next week on the same day, the company said, adding the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on or by February 26.

"We are delighted that our rights issue was oversubscribed and we are thankful to our investors for their support."

"The response reflects the faith in the resilience of our business model which along with our AAA credit rating, and the strong backing of our parent, gives us the confidence of continuing on our path of creating a stable and sustainable organisation for all our stakeholders,” Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of LTFH, said.

Axis Capital, BOB Capital Markets, Citigroup Global Markets India, Credit Suisse Securities (India), HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets and UBS Securities India were acting as the lead managers to the issue.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies #L&T Finance Holdings
first published: Feb 16, 2021 07:51 pm

