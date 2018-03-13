App
Mar 13, 2018 06:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Finance Holdings raises Rs 1,000 cr in QIP

L&T Finance Holdings has raised Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutional placement (QIP) that closed today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
It has closed the QIP of up to Rs 1,000 crore at the issue price of Rs 158.60 per share, the company said in a statement.

The issue price of the QIP is same at the closing price of company's stock on March 8, the date on which the QIP was launched.

"The capital raised will be used for the growth of our businesses," said Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings (LTFH).

LTFH is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) that offers financing services in rural, housing, wholesale segments. It also provides mutual funds and wealth management services through its arms.

Shares of the company closed 1.29 percent up at Rs 164.50 on BSE today.

