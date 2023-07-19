L&T Finance Holdings Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 531 crore

L&T Finance Holdings on July 19 reported a 103 percent rise in net profit to Rs 531 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year.
In the similar period last year, the net profit was Rs 262 crore.
On sequential basis, net profit rose around 6 percent.
(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)
