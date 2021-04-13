L&T Finance Holding Q4 PAT seen up 3.5% YoY to Rs 398 cr: Sharekhan

L&T Finance Holdings | Board approved raising up to Rs 200 crore via non-convertible debentures. (Image: ltfs.com)

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects L&T Finance Holding to report net profit at Rs 398 crore up 3.5% year-on-year (up 38.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 19.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,857 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

