App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Finance arm gets $100m from AIIB for green energy funding

The loan mobilises private capital from sponsors, other financiers and LTIF's own sources.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Beijing-headquartered multi-lateral developmental lender Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) July 12 said it will provide $100 million in loans to L&T Infrastructure Finance Company for on-lending to wind and solar power infrastructure projects in the country.

This deal with the arm of L&T Finance Holdings marks the bank's first loan to a non-banking finance company.

"Our latest project will increase the supply of renewable energy in India by mobilising private capital. The loan proceeds of $100 million will be used to on-lend to wind and solar power infrastructure projects in India," AIIB said in a statement.

Close

The loan mobilises private capital from sponsors, other financiers and LTIF's own sources.

"Our financing will help secure the funding supply for renewable energy project development. The project supports our commitment to sustainable energy for Asia to reduce the carbon intensity of energy supply," AIIB vice-president and chief investment officer DJ Pandian said.

LTIF's collaboration with AIIB will also help the company develop its environmental and social capabilities which will in the future enable it to tap the international market for green finance, the bank said.

The country is committed to reducing its carbon intensity by 30-35 percent of the 2005 levels by 2030 under the Paris agreement.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Business #L&T Finance Holdings

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.