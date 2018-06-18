App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T delivers 40th interceptor boat to Coast Guard

The ship, which is the 40th in the series of 54 interceptor boats built by Larsen and Tourbo, was formally commissioned by Coast Guard Region, Commander (East), Rajan Bargotra at a function recently, a company statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engineering major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has delivered the 40th interceptor boat to the Indian Coast Guard, which was commissioned here recently.

The ship, which is the 40th in the series of 54 interceptor boats built by Larsen and Tourbo, was formally commissioned by Coast Guard Region, Commander (East), Rajan Bargotra at a function recently, a company statement said.

The ship would be utilised to strengthen the coastal security, augment patrolling to prevent infiltration, smuggling and illegal fishing. The 39th interceptor boat developed by L&T was commissioned early this month in Mumbai.

In 2017-18, the company delivered 11 vessels ahead of the schedule. In April, the company delivered an in-house designed and built offshore patrol vessel, first of the series of seven vessels commissioned as ICGS Vikram during DefExpo 2018 held near Chennai.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 04:12 pm

tags #Buisness #Companies #Larsen and Toubro

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.