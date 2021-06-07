MARKET NEWS

L&T Construction bags significant orders for various businesses

The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged an order from Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to design, build and operate sewage treatment plants and intermediate sewage pumping stations along with construction of main sewers, the company said in a statement.

PTI
June 07, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST
Apart from a resilient March quarter performance and spirited management commentary on revenue and order traction in the current financial year, shareholders of Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) have other reasons to hope for rewarding times ahead.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged significant orders from "prestigious" clients for various businesses.

The project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will benefit 18.04 lakh people in Bengaluru city.

The heavy civil infrastructure business of the company has secured an order to construct various facilities within 42 months for the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) at Tarapur, Maharashtra.

Besides, the buildings and factories business, it said, has secured an order from a prestigious client for the construction of sports infrastructure facilities in the Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar, Odisha and a New International Hockey Stadium with 20,000 seating capacity at Rourkela, Odisha in time for the Hockey World Cup, 2023.

"This project consists of many iconic buildings such as an athletic high-performance centre (HPC), aquatic complex, tennis centre, accommodation building for Hockey HPC & staff and staff hostel at the Kalinga Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar and the Hockey Stadium with ancillary buildings and external development at Rourkela, Odisha," it said.

The fast-track projects are scheduled to be completed in 15 months at Kalinga Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar and 12 months at Rourkela respectively.
PTI
#Business #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Jun 7, 2021 03:08 pm

Take a Quick Survey