MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

L&T Construction bags 'significant' orders for various businesses

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the significant category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

PTI
October 12, 2021 / 12:30 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged 'significant' orders in the country for its various businesses.

"L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, has secured various orders in India for its businesses," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the significant category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

In the metallurgical and material handling (MMH) business, the company has secured an order to set up coke oven, by-product and coke dry quenching plants.

The spurt in the minerals and metals sector has accelerated much-needed private sector investment, the company said, adding that the MMH business has also secured new orders in the mining sector for its products business and add-on orders from its existing customers.

Close

Related stories

"These orders affirm MMH's leadership position and signify its continued efforts to build customer confidence in the metallurgical and materials space," the filing said.

The buildings and factories business has won an order from a 'prestigious client' for construction of office space at Hyderabad with an approximate built-up area of 20 lakh Sq ft on fast-track timelines, scheduled to be completed in 14 months.

This project consists of two towers with five basements and associated utility buildings. The tower area comprises composite structural steel structure from the basement.

"The water & Effluent Treatment business has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to construct a demineralisation plant... and allied facilities for its Barauni Refinery in Bihar," it said.

L&T GeoStructure Pvt Ltd (LTGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, has bagged a strategic order from the Department of Water Resources, government of Odisha, for the construction of 1 km long, 1,000 mm thick plastic concrete cut-off wall for the Kanupur Irrigation Project at Keonjhar District, Odisha.

The cut-off wall will arrest the seepage of water from upstream to downstream to improve the stability of the dam. The duration of the project is 11 months, the filing said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #L&T Construction #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Oct 12, 2021 12:30 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.