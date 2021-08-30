MARKET NEWS

L&T Construction bags 'significant' contracts for its various businesses

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

August 30, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
 
 
Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged ''significant'' orders across various business segments in the domestic and international market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

"L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, has won a slew of orders in India and abroad for its various businesses," the company said in a statement.

The company''s buildings and factories business has secured an order to construct multi-level parking and advocates chambers for the High Court at Allahabad, it said. The project is scheduled to be completed in 27 months.

The power transmission and distribution business has bagged an order for the turnkey construction of a sub-station in Saudi Arabia.

The smart world and communication business has bagged yet another Smart City project.

The project has been awarded by the Moradabad Smart City Limited to design, develop, implement, and manage the operations and maintenance of a Command-and-Control Centre, CCTV surveillance, smart traffic solutions, and to integrate various ICT components with an Integrated Command and Control Center Platform for Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading at Rs 1,666.60 a piece on BSE, up 1.77 percent over its previous close.
first published: Aug 30, 2021 02:05 pm

