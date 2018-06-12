L&T Construction bags Rs 1,387 cr order in Andhra Pradesh

"The construction arm of L&T will construct a ...bridge across the river Krishna at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The bridge will connect Pavitrasangamam in Vijayawada and N10 road in Amaravati," the company said in a BSE filing.
Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has bagged an order worth Rs 1,387 crore for construction of a bridge across the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.
"The construction arm of L&T will construct a ...bridge across the river Krishna at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The bridge will connect Pavitrasangamam in Vijayawada and N10 road in Amaravati," the company said in a BSE filing.
The Rs 1,387 crore project has been awarded by the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL). L&T has also been entrusted with the operation and maintenance of the bridge for five years, it added.