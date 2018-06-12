App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 11:23 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Construction bags Rs 1,387 cr order in Andhra Pradesh

"The construction arm of L&T will construct a ...bridge across the river Krishna at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. The bridge will connect Pavitrasangamam in Vijayawada and N10 road in Amaravati," the company said in a BSE filing.

Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has bagged an order worth Rs 1,387 crore for construction of a bridge across the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh.

The Rs 1,387 crore project has been awarded by the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL). L&T has also been entrusted with the operation and maintenance of the bridge for five years, it added.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,356.95 apiece, up 1.07 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 11:20 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

