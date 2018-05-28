App
May 28, 2018 10:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 5,704 cr

L&T said it has won two major orders from the Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA), government of Madhya Pradesh, for execution of Indira Sagar Project- Parwati phases I and II and Kalisindh phase I Micro Lift Irrigation Schemes.

Larsen & Toubro's construction arm has won orders worth Rs 5,704 crore in domestic market. "The water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 5,704 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The company has also received an EPC order from the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit for execution of Buxwaha Multi Village Rural Water Supply Scheme.

L&T shares were trading at Rs 1,358.25 apiece, up 1.08 percent, from the previous close on the BSE.

