May 22, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 4,033 crore

L&T said the company has secured an order from a government client for the design and construction of 1,125 residential towers of G+3 floors in Visakhapatnam, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its subsidiary L&T Construction has won orders worth Rs 4,033 crore in the domestic market. "The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 4,033 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said the company has secured an order from a government client for the design and construction of 1,125 residential towers of G+3 floors in Visakhapatnam, Prakasam, Guntur and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh.

It has won another order from a cement manufacturer for the construction of cement plants in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on design and build model.

The company said it has bagged another turnkey order from a government client in Patna (Bihar) to establish a cancer institute along with the supply, installation and commissioning of medical equipment

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,327.60 apiece, up 1.04 percent on BSE.

