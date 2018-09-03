L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,654 crore from MSRDC

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Monday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,654 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). L&T, in a regulatory filing, said its transportation infrastructure business has bagged a new order worth Rs 2,095 crore from MSRDC, for the construction of the six-lane Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway in Maharashtra.

Its heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 559 crore from MSRDC for construction of the Thane Creek Bridge-III.

"The project involves construction of a 1.837 kilometer dual bridge across the Thane Creek Channel connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai," it added.