Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,654 crore from MSRDC

Its heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 559 crore from MSRDC for construction of the Thane Creek Bridge-III.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Monday said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,654 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). L&T, in a regulatory filing, said its transportation infrastructure business has bagged a new order worth Rs 2,095 crore from MSRDC, for the construction of the six-lane Nagpur Mumbai Super Communication Expressway in Maharashtra.

Its heavy civil infrastructure business has bagged an order worth Rs 559 crore from MSRDC for construction of the Thane Creek Bridge-III.

"The project involves construction of a 1.837 kilometer dual bridge across the Thane Creek Channel connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai," it added.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 12:05 pm

tags #Business #India #Larsen & Toubro

