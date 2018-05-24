App
May 24, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Construction bags orders worth Rs 2,112 cr

"The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 1,565 crore. Power transmission and distribution business has secured orders worth Rs 547 crore," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said L&T Construction has won orders worth Rs 2,112 crore in the domestic market.

“The buildings and factories business of L&T Construction has secured orders worth Rs 1,565 crore. Power transmission and distribution business has secured orders worth Rs 547 crore,” the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

Elaborating, L&T said it has won an order from Airport Authority of India for the modernisation of Chennai Airport.

"This brown field project is to be completed in two phases within stringent time lines and involves the construction of 2.1 million Sq. ft. of passenger terminal building including basement, finishing works, electro-mechanical works and airport systems," it added.

It has received another order from a developer for the construction of multi-level car parking with an integrated commercial mall at Chennai airport.

Under its power transmission and distribution business, the company has secured orders worth Rs 547 crore for construction of EHV Substations.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,334.60 apiece, up 0.56 percent, on BSE.

