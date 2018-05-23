App
May 23, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Construction bags order worth Rs 1,425 cr

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its subsidiary L&T Construction has won an order worth Rs 1,425 crore in the domestic market.

The transportation infrastructure business of L&T Construction has bagged an order worth Rs 1,425 crore, the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said the company has secured an order from a private client for the construction of eight lane Vadodara - Kim Expressway, package I (part of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway) in Gujarat.

The project involves the construction of 23 km of eight-lane rigid pavement carriageway, connecting road, flyovers, interchanges, rail over bridges and vehicular/pedestrian/cattle underpasses, it added.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,329.45 apiece, up 0.72 percent, on BSE.

