L&T Construction bags order worth Rs 1,425 cr

The transportation infrastructure business of L&T Construction has bagged an order worth Rs 1,425 crore, the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said the company has secured an order from a private client for the construction of eight lane Vadodara - Kim Expressway, package I (part of Vadodara Mumbai Expressway) in Gujarat.

The project involves the construction of 23 km of eight-lane rigid pavement carriageway, connecting road, flyovers, interchanges, rail over bridges and vehicular/pedestrian/cattle underpasses, it added.

