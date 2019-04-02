L&T Construction bags large orders across various business segments

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged large contracts from multiple clients for power transmission and distribution business in the domestic and overseas markets.

"The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged several engineering, procurement and construction orders across its various business lines," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but as per its project classification, the value of the contracts were in "large" category which is in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.

In India, orders have been secured to lay underground cable in certain industrial areas and towns to improve the reliability of power supply, the company said, adding orders have also been won for solar powered irrigation systems, the company said.

L&T said orders have also been received from certain countries of the Middle East and the ASEAN region for substations and transmission lines.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.15 percent up at Rs 1,414.55 apiece on the BSE.