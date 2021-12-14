MARKET NEWS

English
L&T Construction bags large order for buildings, factories business

The duration of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project is 30 months, the company said in a statement.

PTI
December 14, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged a large order for its buildings and factories business from the Odisha government to construct clinical blocks and allied infrastructure for a hospital in Cuttack.

The project involves construction of four clinical blocks comprising composite structural systems and other ancillary buildings.

The facility will cover specialty departments such as neurology, nephrology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, hematology, hepatology, cardiology, surgical blocks, casualty, trauma and general surgery with a total of 2,058 beds.

The scope of work includes design and execution of architecture and structurecomposite system among others.
PTI
Tags: #Business #L&T Construction #Larsen & Toubro #Odisha
first published: Dec 14, 2021 05:08 pm

