App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T Construction bags large contracts from multiple clients in domestic market

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but as per its project classification, the value of the contracts were in "large" category which is in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged "large" contracts from multiple clients in the domestic market.

The engineering and construction company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract; but as per its project classification, the value of the contracts were in "large" category which is in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 crore.

The buildings and factories business has secured an order for the construction of campus development of IIT Hyderabad at Kandi, Telangana, L&T said in BSE filing.

L&T said its buildings and factories business has received another order from an Indian Real Estate development company for the construction of "Asset 13 project" at Aerocity, New Delhi.

related news

The project consists of hotel building, office complex, international conference and business centre as well as multi-level car parking spaces. The project has to be completed in 22.5 months.

The company further said that the business has secured add-on orders from some of its existing projects.

Its metallurgical and material handling business has secured an order from BHEL for Ash Handling Plant (AHP) to be installed at NTPC, Patratu Thermal Power Plant located in Jharkhand.

L&T said, its GeoStructure business has secured an order from CMRL for the Central Square underground space development. The scope includes construction of diaphragm walls and three basements.

Shares of L&T were trading 2.13 percent up at Rs 1,343 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Business #Companies #domestic market #Larsen & Toubro

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Azarenka Books Serena Showdown at Indian Wells

‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale P ...

Fake! IAF Warns About Social Media Accounts Impersonating Abhinandan V ...

Doordarshan Gives a Thumbs Up to TikTok Man's Viral Dance Moves to its ...

Apple Trained 17.3 Million Supplier Employees in Workplace Rights in 2 ...

'Gone Full Gangster’: US Senators Train Guns on Saudi Crown Prince M ...

Someone Needs to Tell Donald Trump 'Tim Apple' is Not the Tech Giant's ...

Alia Bhatt on Kangana Ranaut's Criticism of Ranbir Kapoor: The World C ...

All-New 2019 Honda Civic India Launch Live Blog – Price, Variants, F ...

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Taapsee Pannu on pushing the envelope with Badla and using her positio ...

Demonetisation has left unorganised sector in UP's Saharanpur traumati ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

Narendra Modi govt is mixing up its fiscal arithmetic; consequences ma ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Women who broke silence over abuse and ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a beautiful glimpse of his dream project!

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil gets a new release dat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.