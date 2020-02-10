L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro on Monday said the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged large orders from domestic as well as international clients.

The company, however, did not provide the exact value of the contract, but according to its project classification, "large" orders are those valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in the Philippines, the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has won an order to construct a substation, in association with a prominent local player, that will cater to the growing demand for electricity in the metropolitan area of Manila.

"In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, orders to construct a 380 kilovolt substation with an associated 230kV cable network and establish 380kV and 230kV transmission line corridors have been bagged," it said.

Another order to construct extra high voltage overhead lines has been received from a reputed customer in the Middle East, it said.

At the domestic front, the business has won an order in Gujarat to construct a double circuit transmission line that will help transmit power from renewable energy sources.

Another order has been secured to build a 20-mw floater solar power project at a reservoir of NTPC's Auraiya gas power plant in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Additional orders have been received from ongoing substation jobs in India, it added.

Shares of L&T were trading at Rs 1,283.65 a piece on BSE, down 1.17 percent from the previous close.