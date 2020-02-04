L&T Construction bags large contract in UAE

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm has bagged a large contract from Etihad Rail Company PJSC to design and build freight handling facilities at seven strategic locations across the UAE.

"In a major international competitive bidding process, the metallurgical and material handling strategic business group of L&T Construction has been awarded an order by Etihad Rail Company PJSC for the design and build of freight handling facilities at seven strategic locations across United Arab Emirates (UAE)," L&T said in a filing to BSE.

Etihad Rail Company PJSC manages the development, construction and operation of the UAE's national freight and passenger railway network.

This project will be executed in joint venture with Power China.