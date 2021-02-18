MARKET NEWS

L&T Construction bags contract to build 2 units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

"The construction arm of L&T has secured a significant order in the nuclear sector from Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for its heavy civil infrastructure business in India to construct the main plant civil works of the Kudankulam 5 and 6 units," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
February 18, 2021 / 10:42 AM IST
 
 
Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said its construction arm has bagged a contract worth up to Rs 2,500 crore for building two units of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, located in Tamil Nadu, is India''s first light water reactor of 6 units with a generation capacity of 1000 MWe each.

L&T said the scope of work includes construction of the reactor building, reactor auxiliary building, turbine building, diesel generator building and other safety related structures in a duration of 64 Months.

L&T is currently also executing similar works of Kudankulam 3 and 4 units in the same premises.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.28 percent lower at Rs 1,544  apiece on the BSE.
#Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Feb 18, 2021 10:43 am

