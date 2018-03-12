App
Mar 12, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T construction arm bags orders worth Rs 2,597 cr

L&T, in a BSE filing, said its transportation infrastructure business has secured an order worth Rs 1,047 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 2,597 crore across business segments.

L&T, in a BSE filing, said its transportation infrastructure business has secured an order worth Rs 1,047 crore.

"An order has been received from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of the 8.7 Km long Dwarka Expressway in Haryana in EPC mode," it added.

L&T Construction's water and effluent treatment business has secured an order worth Rs 949 crore while its buildings and factories business has won an order worth Rs 601 crore.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,301.95 apiece, up 0.91 per cent, from the previous close on the BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

