L&T construction arm bags orders worth Rs 1,904 crore

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 1,904 crore across business segments in the domestic and international markets. L&T said its power transmission and distribution business has bagged multiple orders worth Rs 1,723 crore.

"The business has won an order in the Kingdom of Morocco for the construction of transmission lines to evacuate power from the Midelt solar power station," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

L&T said it has also bagged an order from Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company for the construction of an overhead transmission line from Toshka in Egypt.

It has secured another order in Algeria to build a gas insulated substation in Annaba city and an order from the Nepal Electricity Authority for the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 220kV Substations.

In India, the company has secured an order for the construction of transmission lines and sub-stations in Madhya Pradesh and an order for the establishment gas insulated substation in Tamil Nadu.

L&T said it has also received orders in Jammu, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, its smart world and communication business has secured an order worth Rs 181 crore for the implementation of Goa Intelligent City Management System for Panaji City as the Master System Integrator (MSI).

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,303.55 apiece, up 0.96 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.