Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T construction arm bags orders worth Rs 1,296 crore

The scope includes supply and laying of water supply pipe lines including all electro mechanical works.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 1,296 crore across business segments in the domestic market. L&T said its metallurgical and material handling business has received orders worth Rs 808 crore.

The company's water and effluent treatment business also bagged an order worth Rs 488 crore.

"Water and effluent treatment business has won an order worth Rs 488 crore from Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd for the execution of a water supply pipeline from Narayanpur reservoir to Kushtagi in the Krishna basin," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The scope includes supply and laying of water supply pipe lines including all electro mechanical works. This project aims to augment water requirements for their existing power plant at Bellary, it added.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were trading at Rs 1,294.25 apiece, up 0.22 per cent, from the previous close on BSE.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 01:06 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Larsen & Toubro

