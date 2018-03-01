App
Feb 23, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T construction arm bags orders worth Rs 1,266 cr

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 1,266 crore across business segments.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) today said its construction arm has won orders worth Rs 1,266 crore across business segments.

L&T said its buildings and factories business has bagged orders worth Rs 928 crore.

"An order has been bagged from a reputed government client to construct 284 residential towers under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Scheme in various locations of Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

Meanwhile, its power transmission and distribution business and transportation infrastructure business secured an order from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC) worth Rs 338 crore.

The order bagged by L&T's power transmission and distribution business will be jointly executed with its transportation infrastructure business.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,283.05 apiece, down 0.64 percent from the previous close on BSE.

