MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

L&T construction arm bags orders in overseas, domestic market

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

PTI
July 19, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST
L&T Construction has won a slew of orders in India and abroad for its various businesses, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

L&T Construction has won a slew of orders in India and abroad for its various businesses, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has received orders in the overseas and domestic market.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, according to the classification of contracts.

L&T Construction has won a slew of orders in India and abroad for its various businesses, L&T said in a regulatory filing.

L&T said its power transmission and distribution business has won an order to construct a 220kV transmission line associated with system strengthening in the Ladakh region.

Another turnkey order has been received for urban power distribution in Ayodhya city under the Integrated Power Development Scheme, the company said.

Close

Related stories

L&T said in Dubai city, an order to design, supply, construct, install, test, and commission a 132/11kV substation with associated cable works has been received.

"Additionally, two transmission line packages have been secured in Africa. A package involving supply and construction of a new gas insulated substation and associated substation extensions has been won in Thailand," the company said.

L&T said its buildings and factories also secured a prestigious order from a leading cement manufacturer in India to construct a 1.8 MTPA (million metric tonnes per year) grinding unit in Dolvi, Maharashtra.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #domestic market #Larsen & Toubro
first published: Jul 19, 2021 11:51 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.