L&T completes transition of $150-mn term loan into sustainability-linked loan

Larsen and Toubro is a $23 billion Indian multinational company that engages in EPC projects for nearly eight decades.

Larsen and Toubro Limited has completed the transition of $150-million term loan with the Bank of America to a Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL).

The facility incorporates interest rate adjustments that are linked to the achievements of L&T’s sustainability targets such as reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption intensity against the target levels.

These targets have been set on the basis that they are are material to the company’s business, as well as the loan is in line with their SLL principles.

“L&T continues to focus on achieving water neutrality by 2035 and carbon neutrality by 2040. Our long-term strategic plan also clearly outlines the ESG roadmap towards this goal. This transition to SLL with Bank of America is yet another step in that journey and underlines our intent on the ESG front,” R Shankar Raman, Group CFO and Whole Time Director of L&T, said.

Larsen and Toubro is a $23-billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects for nearly eight decades.