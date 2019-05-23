App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T buys over 4.5 lakh shares of Mindtree, hikes shareholding to 26.93%

After the latest transaction, L&T's shareholding in Mindtree stands at 26.93 per cent. The latest stock purchase was made at Rs 979.91 apiece.

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on May 23 acquired over 4.5 lakh shares of Mindtree from open market, taking its shareholding in the IT services firm to 26.93 per cent, according to a regulatory filing. "Larsen and Toubro Ltd has acquired 4,50,687 equity shares (with a face value of Rs 10 each) of Mindtree Ltd on May 23, 2019," a Mindtree filing said.

After the latest transaction, L&T's shareholding in Mindtree stands at 26.93 per cent. The latest stock purchase was made at Rs 979.91 apiece.

Earlier this month, L&T purchased around 20 per cent stake of V G Siddhartha and Cafe Coffee Day in Mindtree through a block deal for about Rs 3,210 crore, and has since topped that up with share purchases from open market.

On May 22, L&T had acquired 1.29 lakh shares of Mindtree from the open market. In all, the infrastructure major is eyeing up to 66 per cent stake in Mindtree for around Rs 10,800 crore -- marking the country's first-ever hostile takeover bid in the information technology industry.

L&T had proposed to buy additional stake in Mindtree through an open offer that was slated to begin on May 14 and close on May 27. However, the open offer has been postponed as the engineering major is yet to get nod from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In a recent interview to PTI, L&T Group Chairman A M Naik had said the acquisition of Mindtree is the topmost agenda for the company at the moment.

"...right now, our mind is completely occupied on Mindtree and I hope we will be able to eventually make this into a big company as well...We have got around 26 per cent stake in Mindtree and now we will wait till we get 51 per cent. The open offer will be launched in about 10-12 days time," he had said.

Shares of Mindtree ended at Rs 979.95 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, 0.36 per cent lower than the previous closing.

First Published on May 23, 2019 09:05 pm

