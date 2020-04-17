App
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2020 11:15 AM IST

L&T bags significant orders worth up to Rs 2,500cr from domestic clients

Though the company did not specify the exact amount of the orders, an order under the 'significant' category ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro on Friday said its buildings and factories business has bagged significant orders worth up to Rs 2,500 crore from domestic clients.

In a regulatory filing the company said the factories arm of buildings and factories business has secured an order from a leading cement maker to execute and commission a plant with a production capacity of 9,500 tonnes per day at Ametha in Katni, Madhya Pradesh.

Close

Another order has been secured from a Bengaluru-based developer for constructing a residential complex with a total built up area of 5 million square feet.

The scope of work includes design and construction of the entire civil structure, waterproofing, masonry and plastering for 18 towers with two basements, and ground plus 28/29 floors, the filing said.

The third order the company has secured was from a key government organisation to construct its smart data centres at Hyderabad and Chennai with a total built up area of 2.68 lakh square feet.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance for both the locations, the filing added.

First Published on Apr 17, 2020 11:00 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

