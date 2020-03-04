L&T bags significant orders in Sultanate of Oman

The order is for the design and execution of a water infrastructure project to enhance the Al Dhakhlia water transmission system phase II, the infrastructure major said in a statement.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on today said the water and effluent treatment business of L&T Construction has bagged a significant order in Sultanate of Oman. The order is for the design and execution of a water infrastructure project to enhance the Al Dhakhlia water transmission system phase II, the infrastructure major said in a statement.
"L&T construction has been awarded significant contract for its water and effluent treatment business... from a prestigious client in the Sultanate of Oman," it said.
The scope of work includes 173 km of pipelines for water transmission with associated civil works, 18 RCC water storage reservoirs, 5 pumping stations with associated mechanical, electrical, control and instrumentation works, it added.
