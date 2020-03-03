App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T bags significant orders in India, overseas

In Bangladesh, the business has won a turnkey order for design, supply, installation and commissioning of power transmission infrastructure for the 800 MW Rupsha power plant, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said the power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged significant orders in India and overseas.

In Bangladesh, the business has won a turnkey order for design, supply, installation and commissioning of power transmission infrastructure for the 800 MW Rupsha power plant, it said in a statement.

An order to build 220kV substations in Nepal has been received, it said, adding that an order to establish 380kV and 230kV transmission line corridors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has also been bagged.

Close

On the domestic front, the business has won an order to design and construct a 50 MW Solar Photovoltaic Plant in Tamil Nadu.

related news

Additional orders have been received for ongoing transmission line jobs in India, it added.

"L&T Construction awarded significant contracts for its power transmission and distribution business... in India and overseas," it said.

The company did not provide the value of the contracts, but said the orders fall under the "significant" category, which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore according to the classification of contracts.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.