Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 10:28 AM IST

L&T bags 'significant' orders from Damodar Valley Corporation

DVC's three plants where FGD systems will be set up are Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station (2x500 MW), Mejia Thermal Power Station (2x500 MW) and Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station (2x600 MW) - in West Bengal, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said in a regulatory filing.

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro on Friday said its power business has bagged "significant" orders from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems in three of its power plants.

The company did not provide value of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, but said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

L&T said India's power ministry has set December 2022 as the deadline for existing thermal power plants to comply with revised emission norms.

Installation of FGD systems in existing and upcoming thermal power plants has been made mandatory by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Government of India, to curtail sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions, it added.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.43 per cent lower at Rs 1,427.45 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 10:20 am

