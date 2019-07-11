App
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T bags 'significant' orders across various business segments

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

Infrastructure company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has received 'significant' orders across various business segments in the domestic and international market.

The company did not provide value of the contracts but said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

"The construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across various Indian states for its varied businesses," L&T said in a regulatory filing.

L&T said its power transmission and distribution business has secured orders for multiple clients in the domestic and international markets.

The company said its heavy civil infrastructure business' defence unit has secured order from one of the major defence PSUs for the construction of a strategic project for the Indian Air Force. The project is to be completed within 33 months.

L&T's water and effluent treatment business has secured orders from the Gujarat Water Infrastructure for MS pipeline from Brahmani Dam-2 to Chakampar village (Package II) and from Chakampar village to Nava Sadulka (Package III) including its operation and maintenance for five years in Morbi district, Gujarat.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 11:12 am

tags #Business #Companies

