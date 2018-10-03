App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

L&T bags Rs 3,036-cr order to build terminal-2 of Bengaluru international airport

"The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of terminal-2, including the integration of services and utilities along with the airport's systems, support facilities and buildings," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Wednesday said its buildings and factories business has won Rs 3,036-crore order from Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) to construct terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

"The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of terminal-2, including the integration of services and utilities along with the airport's systems, support facilities and buildings," the engineering and construction major said in a BSE filing.

The company said, once completed, the 2,55,000 square metre phase 1 of T2 will augment the capacity of the airport by 25 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

L&T Construction is also currently constructing the New South Parallel Runway (NSPR), apron and other auxiliary buildings at the Bengaluru Airport.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 11:02 am

tags #Bangalore International Airport Ltd #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

