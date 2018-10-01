App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

L&T bags orders worth Rs 7,489 crore

The project involves construction of a 7.75 km costal road from Princess Street Flyover to Baroda Palace including an underground tunnel passing below Girgaum Chowpatty, Malabar Hills and Priyadarshini Park, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Monday said its Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business has won orders worth Rs 7,489 crore in the domestic market. "A major order has been received from the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) for the construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project," L&T said in a BSE filing.

The project involves construction of a 7.75 km costal road from Princess Street Flyover to Baroda Palace including an underground tunnel passing below Girgaum Chowpatty, Malabar Hills and Priyadarshini Park, it added.

The order also involves construction of a 3.82 km long, 8-lane highway over reclaimed land from Priyadarshini Park to Baroda Palace including interchanges at Amarson Garden and Haji Ali.

The company said it has also received a major variation order from the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department of Telangana, for the Medigadda Barrage Project.

L&T GeoStructure, a subsidiary of the Heavy Civil Infrastructure Business, has received an order from BHEL to execute piling, pile test, pile cap and pedestal works for Panki Thermal Power Plant near Kanpur, UP. The scope involves execution of bored cast-in-situ piling of various diameters.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 12:56 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Larsen & Toubro

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.