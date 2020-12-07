PlusFinancial Times
L&T Bags Orders For Supply Of 90 Units Of Komatsu Mining Equipment

The company, however, did not disclose the value of the orders received.

PTI
Dec 7, 2020 / 01:53 PM IST
 
 
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has received orders for supply of 90 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment.

"The construction and mining equipment business of Larsen a Toubro has secured multiple orders for supply of 90 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Coal India subsidiaries, leading Infra companies engaged with the coal sector and customers from the cement and iron ore sectors," L&T said in a BSE filing.

The company, however, did not disclose the value of the orders received.

L&T MD & CEO S N Subrahmanyan said receipt of these orders from customers across various sectors "is a strong indication of the revival taking place in the mining industry, driven by the progressive and supportive policies of the Government of India."

The company had recently won an order to supply 46 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment from Tata Steel.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.93 percent higher at Rs 1,159.90 apiece on BSE.
PTI
first published: Dec 7, 2020 01:53 pm

